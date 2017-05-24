A false Nuclear Power-Plant Warning was issued for Cumberland and Salem counties, but it ended up being a mistake.

Nuclear Power Plant Warning Sent Out by Mistake

A false alarm that went out to some people’s television sets Tuesday might have scared some in New Jersey.

A nuclear power plant warning issued in Cumberland and Salem counties was sent out by mistake.

The message that was sent out said “a civil authority has issued a nuclear power plant warning for the following counties/areas.”

A short time later, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management Tweeted that the emergency alert was “false.”

It said that message went out in error.