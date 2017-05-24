False Emergency Alert Goes Out by Mistake to Some in New Jersey | NBC New York
False Emergency Alert Goes Out by Mistake to Some in New Jersey

    A false Nuclear Power-Plant Warning was issued for Cumberland and Salem counties, but it ended up being a mistake.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    A false alarm that went out to some people’s television sets Tuesday might have scared some in New Jersey.

    A nuclear power plant warning issued in Cumberland and Salem counties was sent out by mistake.

    The message that was sent out said “a civil authority has issued a nuclear power plant warning for the following counties/areas.”

    A short time later, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management Tweeted that the emergency alert was “false.”

    It said that message went out in error.

