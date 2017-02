A truck driver was killed when he lost control of his tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday evening, causing it to crash and burst into flames, state police say.

The driver lost control in Linden, near exit 13 on the northbound side of the highway at about 6:30 p.m., police said.

The truck burst into flames, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lanes on the northbound side were closed as police investigated.