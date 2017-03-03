Dog Sitter Hit by SUV After Pup Runs Onto Highway in New Jersey: Police | NBC New York
Dog Sitter Hit by SUV After Pup Runs Onto Highway in New Jersey: Police

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition; the condition of the dog wasn't known

    A dog bolted onto a New Jersey highway and was hit by an SUV, and the 39-year-old woman who was watching the pup for her friend was hit by a different vehicle when she went out to check on the animal, authorities say. 

    Police responding to a 911 call near Route 37 and Hawser Place in Toms River Thursday evening found Lovell Smith lying in the highway, officials say. Authorities say she was at the nearby Pine Rest Motel, minding the canine for her friend, when the dog broke free and ran into the road. 

    The pup was hit by a 2006 GMC Envoy. The driver pulled over to check on the dog and Smith walked into the road, presumably to do the same, according to police. When she did, she was hit by a 2003 Ford Explorer. 

    Police say the driver of the Ford had no chance to avoid hitting the woman. He had no signs of impairment and no charges are expected against him. 

    Smith was taken to a hospital by helicopter and is in critical condition. The condition of the dog wasn't home.

