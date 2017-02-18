Dog, Boy Fall Through Ice on NY Pond: Firefighters

A dog fell through the ice of a New York pond Saturday and a boy followed the pooch into the water, firefighters said.

Firefighters arrived to the pond at 15 Beckett Close in Irvington to find the boy out of the water and the dog hanging on to a thin piece of ice.

An assistant fire chief put on a cold water suit and jumped into the pond and pulled the dog to safety, Fire Chief David Dowd said.

The dog was brought to the vet, he said.

Temperatures reached 60 degrees Saturday in some parts of the tri-state.