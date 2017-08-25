Watch as two bloodied men, and then a dog, are escorted by police and emergency services from a building in a bizarre scene in Midtown Friday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two men were left bloodied after an argument led to a dog attack at a luxury apartment high-rise in midtown Friday morning, an altercation that prompted such "blood-curdling" screams one witness says he thought someone was dying.

The NYPD has not confirmed any details of the 9 a.m. attack at The Biltmore, a 464-unit, 50-plus-story doorman skyscraper on West 47th Street. The FDNY confirmed it responded to a call about an "injury" at the location.

NBC 4 New York captured dramatic video from the scene that shows NYPD wheeling the dog's handcuffed owner out of the building. Shortly thereafter, emergency crews remove a shirtless man on a stretcher and take him to an ambulance. The man has his eyes closed and injuries to the right side of his body, but appears to be responding to emergency personnel.

Later, video shows NYPD officers decked out in riot gear, complete with helmets and ballistic vets, carrying out the dog in a large crate with a blue tarp over it.

The circumstances surrounding the fracas weren't immediately clear. Neighbors said a dog owner and a neighbor got into some kind of argument on the ninth floor. The owner bit the neighbor, the witnesses said.

A doctor who happened to be riding down an elevator at the time tells NBC 4 New York he heard "blood-curdling" screams for about 2 minutes. The sound was so awful, he said, he thought someone was dying. By the time he got into the lobby he realized an attack must have been underway and tried to help.

Paramedics arrived a short time later. It wasn't immediately clear what charges might be filed in the case, nor was it known what would happen to the dog.