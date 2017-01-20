Tractor-Trailer Accident, Fuel Spill on Cross Bronx Cause Delays at George Washington Bridge | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Tractor-Trailer Accident, Fuel Spill on Cross Bronx Cause Delays at George Washington Bridge

    AP

    Drivers trying to get into the city faced delays of 90 minutes on the George Washington Bridge Friday because of a tractor-trailer accident and fuel spill on the eastbound Cross Bronx Expressway.

    Two lanes of the Cross Bronx Expressway were shut down after the early-morning accident at the Sheridan Expressway.

    AP

    It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

    Separately, a disabled jitney bus blocked the right lane in the center tube of the Lincoln Tunnel, causing delays of at least 45 minutes. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

