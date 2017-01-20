Drivers trying to get into the city faced delays of 90 minutes on the George Washington Bridge Friday because of a tractor-trailer accident and fuel spill on the eastbound Cross Bronx Expressway.

Two lanes of the Cross Bronx Expressway were shut down after the early-morning accident at the Sheridan Expressway.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Separately, a disabled jitney bus blocked the right lane in the center tube of the Lincoln Tunnel, causing delays of at least 45 minutes.