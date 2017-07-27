It's getting ugly. The head of the MTA is launching an investigation into claims mayor De Blasio held up a train for himself, a claim City Hall representatives deny. Melissa Russo reports.
Published 15 minutes ago
De Blasio Accused of Holding Up MTA Train
Link to this video
Embed this video
More videos (1 of 9)
It's getting ugly. The head of the MTA is launching an investigation into claims mayor De Blasio held up a train for himself, a claim City Hall representatives deny. Melissa Russo reports.