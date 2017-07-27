De Blasio Accused of Holding Up MTA Train - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

De Blasio Accused of Holding Up MTA Train

It's getting ugly. The head of the MTA is launching an investigation into claims mayor De Blasio held up a train for himself, a claim City Hall representatives deny. Melissa Russo reports.

Published 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us