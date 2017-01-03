Consumer Reporter Lynda Baquero helps a Long Island veteran get her scholarship money correctly applied to her college tuition bill. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016)

What to Know The plan would apply to anyone accepted to any two- or four-year city or state university

Anyone with a family income under $125,000 would qualify

Of the 7.2M households in New York, most had household incomes that would fall under the threshold, 2015 American Community Survey found

Gov. Cuomo will propose a plan to offer free college tuition to New Yorkers whose families make less than $125,000 a year, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The plan would apply to anyone accepted to any two- or four-year city or state university, the Times reported. Nearly a million families would qualify, the paper said.

Legislators would have to approve the plan, which the Times said Cuomo wanted to start this coming fall.

Cuomo has a public announcement scheduled in New York City at 10:30 a.m.

Programs are already in place to offer tuition breaks to top students who commit to studying certainly fields, but the new initiative would be much broader.

The 2015 American Community Survey found that of the 7.2 million households in New York state, the vast majority had household incomes that would fall under the threshold for Cuomo's proposal.