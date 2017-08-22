Four people, including a mother and her two young children, were injured in a car collision on Long Island Tuesday, police say.

Sandra Padilla, 40, of Brentwood, was driving a Honda CR-V northbound on Motor Parkway at about 11 a.m. when the SUV collided with a Nissan Sentra going westbound on Express Drive North in Islandia, Suffolk police said.

The SUV overturned, and Padilla and her two kids, ages 10 and 6, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, 68-year-old Luis Moralessono of Ronkonkoma, was transported to Southside Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

