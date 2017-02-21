The NYPD was in hot pursuit of a cow in Queens on Tuesday.

Yes, a cow. Again.

Initial details as to where the cow came from and how it got loose were not available, but police confirmed they were looking for the animal in the Jamaica section and had been since at least 10 a.m.

Photos on social media showed a large bovine wandering around, looking for all the world like it belonged in the borough. Live video from Chopper 4 showed the cow apparently penned between two houses, as authorities attempted to wrangle it.

Something similar happened at least twice last year, in January and April, when cows escaped slaughterhouses.

In the second case, comedian Jon Stewart took possession of the bull and transferred it to an animal sanctuary he owns.