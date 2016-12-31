Cops Cuff 3 Men on Rooftop in East New York Home Invasion: NYPD | NBC New York
Cops Cuff 3 Men on Rooftop in East New York Home Invasion: NYPD

    NYPD

    Three burglars will celebrate their New Years behind bars after cops foiled a home invasion attempt in Brooklyn Thursday.

    NYPD's Avaiation Unit sought three men wanted for a home invasion robbery at 440 Montauk Ave. in East New York at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, police said.

    Officers found the three suspects attempting to hide behind a brick chimney on the roof of a nearby building at 438 Montauk Ave. A 40-year-old male victim from the previous building told the cops the suspects fled to the roof.

    The men were arrested without incident.

    Authorities said two firearms and $200 in cash were recovered at the scene. 

