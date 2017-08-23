A construction worker who was critically injured after being hit by a truck while conducting traffic at a New York work zone earlier this month has died, police said Wednesday night.

Suffolk County police say Gloria Taylor, 55, of Islip, died from her injuries she suffered when she was struck by the box truck that drifted over and crashed into her while she was directing traffic at the construction site in Coram on Aug. 14. Taylor had been taken to an area hospital in critical condition but ended up dying there, according to police.

Taylor was holding a sign to slow or stop traffic on the east side of northbound Route 12, which was under construction, when she was hit by the truck being driven by a 19-year-old man who was not injured, officials said. Cops did not ticket or charge the driver of the truck.

A safety check was conducted on the truck as police say they investigated.