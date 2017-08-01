Two children, just 8 and 9 years old, went on a vandalism spree in Westchester Monday evening, setting fire to a car and breaking windows on two others, police say.

Police say they've located the children responsible for the damage but aren't identifying them because of their ages.

A Jaguar parked in the lot of Castle Royale Catering in Yonkers went up in flames just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, and the fire damaged a nearby Tahoe, police said. The brick exterior of the Westchester School for Special Children was also damaged.

Robert DiNoble, a trustee at Mount Carmel Church, which owns the school, said he couldn't fathom children so young could cause such damage.

"We don't know what happened -- if it's gangs, we don't know," he said.

Two nearby vehicles also had broken windows.

Harrison Squire, the sales director at Castle Royale Catering, says he's reviewing surveillance video from the parking lot and considering more security measures. He urges parents to keep tabs on their children.