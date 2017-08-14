Police are looking for a man they say grabbed a 12-year-old girl at a Bronx intersection, covered her mouth, put a gun to her head and dragged her to the back of a nearby home, where she was sexually attacked.

Authorities say the suspect, captured on surveillance video on a sidewalk, approached the girl near Weeks Avenue and East 173th Street shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. He forced her to the back of a residence not far away and sexually attacked her, then fled south on Weeks Avenue, according to police.

Police did not say if the girl was treated at a hospital for injuries.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.