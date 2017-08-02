Angry Rider Attacks MTA Bus Driver in the Bronx: Officials - NBC New York
Angry Rider Attacks MTA Bus Driver in the Bronx: Officials

By Katherine Creag

    An angry rider scratched and slashed an MTA bus driver in the face with some type of object after an argument in the Bronx Wednesday, police and transit officials say.

    The suspect ran off after the attack on the Bx21 bus driver bear Eastchester Road and Waters Place shortly before 6 a.m. 

    The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

    The suspect is described as being about 6 feet tall and around 30 years old. The nature of the argument wasn't clear.

