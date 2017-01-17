The body parts were found shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities are investigating the grisly discovery of a woman's torso and leg at a trash transfer station in the Bronx.

Workers found the remains of the unidentified woman at the Metropolitan Transfer Station on Halleck Street in Hunts Point shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

A worker at the company told NBC 4 New York all work was stopped at the transfer station to assist in the police investigation; the body parts were found in the garbage, the worker said.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the woman died.

No arrests have been made.