Woman's Torso, Leg Found in Trash at Bronx Transfer Station: Police | NBC New York
    The body parts were found shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

    Authorities are investigating the grisly discovery of a woman's torso and leg at a trash transfer station in the Bronx.

    Workers found the remains of the unidentified woman at the Metropolitan Transfer Station on Halleck Street in Hunts Point shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

    A worker at the company told NBC 4 New York all work was stopped at the transfer station to assist in the police investigation; the body parts were found in the garbage, the worker said.  

    The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the woman died. 

    No arrests have been made. 

