2 Bodies Found in Burning Audi in New Jersey

Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found burned beyond recognition following a car fire in New Jersey Friday.

People who live near the scene on East 28th Street in Paterson say they distinctly heard two gunshots ring out, then saw the car erupt in flames minutes later.

Firefighters had to cut open the roof of the vehicle, which appeared to be an Audi S line, the automaker's top-spec trim model, to pull the bodies out. One law enforcement source said the remains were so charred investigators couldn't immediately ascertain the race or sex of the victims.

No arrests have been made, but police are checking out footprints seen making paths in the snow through two nearby backyards.

The source says investigators are looking into whether drugs were involved.