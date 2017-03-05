Police Officer Delivers Baby Girl on BQE: NYPD

Like a true New Yorker, this baby girl just couldn't wait another minute.

But her laboring mother was still in a taxi on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Luckily, an NYPD officer came to help.

The cab pulled over near the Kosciuszko Bridge, police said. When the officer arrived, the baby was breaching -- meaning it was coming out bottom first instead of head first, a potentially dangerous position.

Officer Raphael Mohammed "was able to make a breathing space for the baby and loosen the umbilical cord," police said.

The mother and baby were brought to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and are OK, police said.

No word on the baby's name or whether the new parents gave her the initials BQE.