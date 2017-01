Police are investigating the death of a baby boy in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to 291 E. 121st St. at about 1 p.m., where they found a 1-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, the NYPD says.

The baby was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced daed.

There were no signs of trauma, and the medical examiner's officer will determine a cause of death.