Armed Robbers Force Employee Into Walk-in Freezer at Brooklyn Meatball Shop: NYPD
Armed Robbers Force Employee Into Walk-in Freezer at Brooklyn Meatball Shop: NYPD

By Karen Hua

    An armed duo robbed a restaurant in Brooklyn, then forced the employee into the freezer.

    Police are searching for two armed men they say forced a worker into a freezer while robbing a meatball restaurant in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

    The duo entered The Meatball Shop in Williamsburg three hours after it had closed at midnight, demanding money and threatening a 30-year-old man with a handgun, according to the NYPD.

    Police said the suspects told the man to lead them to the restaurant’s safe in the basement, from which they stole around $2,000 cash.

    Before fleeing, the duo forced the man into a stand-up freezer, cops said. No injuries have been reported.

    Police released the surveillance video Wednesday evening with hopes of finding the two men. From the footage, cops believe they are both in their early or mid-30s.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.

