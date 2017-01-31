A Long Island cardiologist faces a bevy of charges after prosecutors allege he sold drugs, guns and knives to pay to have his former employer's office set ablaze and plotted to have a rival doctor beaten and killed following a professional dispute. Greg Cergol reports. (Published Wednesday, April 15, 2015)

NY Cardiologist Accused of Plotting to Have Rival Doctor Killed

A Long Island cardiologist who conspired to kill a rival doctor following a professional dispute has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Anthony Moschetto will also face five years of post-release supervision under the sentencing arrangment announced Tuesday. The 56-year-old doctor pleaded guilty in October to criminal possession of a weapon, conspiracy, arson and other charges listed in a 77-count indictment.

Nassau County prosecutors had recommended Moschetto be sentenced to 12 years. His medical license will be suspended. He must also turn over any legal firearms in his possession.

Prosecutors said Moschetto offered an undercover officer $5,000 to have the rival doctor beaten and $20,000 to have him killed. He was recorded on video giving the officer $500 and blank prescriptions as a deposit.

When investigators searched Moschetto's mansion in Sands Point, they found a cache of weapons hidden behind a motorized bookcase.

Prosecutors say Moschetto also hired an intermediary to set the other doctor's office on fire.

Two other men were also charged. One pleaded guilty. The other was acquitted.