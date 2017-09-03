3-Year-Old Critically Injured in Newark Hit-and-Run: Police

The intersection in Newark where the child was hit.

A young child was struck and critically injured by a convertible in Newark on Sunday, and authorities are searching for the driver, police say.

The 3-year-old was following a relative across Ridgewood Avenue, near Avon Avenue, shortly before 5:30 p.m. when he or she was hit by the black Mercedes Benz, according to police.

Instead of stopping the Benz took off, police said. It was last seen traveling south on Ridgewood Avenue.

The child was rushed to Rutgers University Hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive, according to police.

Anyone with information about the driver, who police described as bald, is asked to call the Newark Police Department’s Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).



