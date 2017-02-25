A man has died and two otheres were wounded following a shooting and robbery-homicide that happened near the Rutgers University campus, officials from the New Brunswick Police Department said Saturday.

Two non-affiliated individuals sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds in a shooting near Church and Spring Streets around 1:20 a.m., police said. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

About an hour later, a man was approached by two to three suspects who demanded his personal property as he was walking on Hamilton street around 2:30 a.m., police said. The victim was stabbed with a sharp object during an altercation between himself and the suspects.

Authorities said he was treated by first responders at the scene, but succumbed to his injuries.

Officials from the Rutgers University Police Department are asking students to take precautions, such as staying alert and aware of surroundings, avoiding isolated areas and walking in groups.

The New Brunswick Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the crimes to call the department's Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.