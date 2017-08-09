One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a blaze broke out in a building in Brooklyn, firefighters say.

According to the FDNY, crews removed two people from the four-story building on Pacific Street in Crown Heights. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, officials said.

The flames broke out just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning on the first floor of the building and was put out around 2 a.m., firefighters said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze.