An NBC 4 New York I-Team investigation found dozens of traffic signs – one way, do not enter and wrong way – missing on ramps and intersections of Routes 4 and 46, both of which have had deadly wrong-way crashes in recent years. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

What to Know On a stretch of Route 46 from Bergen to Morris County, the I-Team found 19 ramps or intersections did not have signage required by law

Another 12 were found on Route 4 in Bergen County

A top NJ legislator has introduced a bill to force the state to inspect traffic signs

A top New Jersey legislator has introduced a bill to force the state to inspect traffic signs after the NBC 4 New York I-Team found dozens missing on busy highways with a history of wrong-way crashes.

“There will be no more excuses,” said Englewood Democrat Valerie Huttle, deputy speaker of the New Jersey State Assembly. "No one is really holding [the Department of Transportation] accountable and they don’t have any excuse not to maintain these signs."

Assembly Bill 5111 “requires DOT to inspect traffic signs and establish public awareness campaign concerning traffic signs in need of maintenance.”

Huttle expects the bill will have its first hearing this month. She said the I-Team investigation earlier this year, "put us on high alert."

In May, the I-Team found one way, do not enter and wrong way signs missing on ramps and intersections of Routes 4 and 46, both of which have had deadly wrong-way crashes in recent years. Other signs were missing or posted in the wrong places along Routes 1 & 9, Routes 9 & 35, and Route 80.

All of the signs are required by federal law.

“There can’t be ambiguous thoughts in someone’s mind. Can I go here or can I not?” said Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino, who reviewed some of the I-Team's findings – and expressed alarm. “We, the state, county, towns have to do everything possible to make sure that there is proper signage.”

Investigative Monkey Jockeys Racing on Dogs at NY Fair Brew Controversy

The I-Team provided the DOT with 38 locations of problems and the department said "crews have replaced several signs that may have been stolen, knocked down, missing or faded.”

The I-Team was able to verify that two signs were replaced, but a spot check of other locations found signs still missing.

The DOT said it does follow federal law with signage. The I-Team has reached out to the department for a response to the signs that were still found to be missing and Assembly Bill 5111.