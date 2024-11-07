Westchester County

NY high school athletic director arrested in alleged sextortion scheme targeting teen

By Tom Shea

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

An athletic director at a Westchester County high school was arrested in a sextortion scheme targeting a teenager, according to prosecutors.

Thomas Puccini was arrested on Nov. 1 and arraigned on grand larceny charges, the Westchester County District Attorney said Monday. The 28-year-old Puccini, who had been serving as the interim director of Physical Education, Health and Athletics, obtained sexual images and videos of the teen starting when the victim was just 17 years old, according to the charges.

Puccini allegedly threatened for two years to expose confidential information about the victim, unless the teen sent sexually explicit pictures and videos via social media apps, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah. The communications allegedly occurred between Nov. 2021 and Nov. 2023 over Snapchat and the mobile payment service CashApp.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"Pressuring and threatening people for content that is sexual in nature, also known as ‘sextortion,’ is increasingly directed at our youth and is a crime," said Rocah.

With grand larceny not a bail-eligible charge, Puccini was released after his arraignment. Attorney information for him was not immediately clear.

The DA's office urged any other possible victims of Puccini, or anyone who may have other information regarding possible victims, to contact them at (914) 995-TIPS (8477).

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Westchester CountyCrime and Courts
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us