An athletic director at a Westchester County high school was arrested in a sextortion scheme targeting a teenager, according to prosecutors.

Thomas Puccini was arrested on Nov. 1 and arraigned on grand larceny charges, the Westchester County District Attorney said Monday. The 28-year-old Puccini, who had been serving as the interim director of Physical Education, Health and Athletics, obtained sexual images and videos of the teen starting when the victim was just 17 years old, according to the charges.

Puccini allegedly threatened for two years to expose confidential information about the victim, unless the teen sent sexually explicit pictures and videos via social media apps, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah. The communications allegedly occurred between Nov. 2021 and Nov. 2023 over Snapchat and the mobile payment service CashApp.

"Pressuring and threatening people for content that is sexual in nature, also known as ‘sextortion,’ is increasingly directed at our youth and is a crime," said Rocah.

With grand larceny not a bail-eligible charge, Puccini was released after his arraignment. Attorney information for him was not immediately clear.

The DA's office urged any other possible victims of Puccini, or anyone who may have other information regarding possible victims, to contact them at (914) 995-TIPS (8477).