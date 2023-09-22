NOAA

Tropical Storm Ophelia live tracker: Storm could bring 4 inches of rain, 50+ mph winds

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Ophelia formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and was expected to bring heavy rain, storm surge and windy conditions over the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

As of now, Saturday looks like it will see the worst of it. The storm threaten to dump up to 4 inches of rain on the New York City area, and bring wind gusts topping 50 mph.

There will also be rough surf, coastal erosion and flooding along the Jersey Shore and possibly some parts of the south shore of Long Island.

Track the latest details on Ophelia including wind speed and projected path in the player above.

