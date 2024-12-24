Town-by-town snow totals: See how much your city got on Christmas Eve 2024

Snow fell across the tri-state on Tuesday morning bringing a very Christmas feel to the area.
The Hudson Valley was the jackpot location with more than two inches of snow on the ground in parts of the region.
Here's a look at how much snow fell across the region, according to various reports from the National Weather Service.
New York City snow totals
- Midwood: 1.1 in.
- Central Park: 1.0 in.
- Elmhurst: 1.0 in.
- Fordham: 1.0 in.
- JFK Airport: 0.5 in.
- LaGuardia: 0.4 in.
Hudson Valley snow totals
- Port Jervis: 2.5 in.
- Glen Spey: 2.0 in.
- Wayne: 2.0 in.
- Monroe: 1.6 in.
- New Palz: 1.5 in.
Long Island snow totals
- Glen Cove: 0.9 in.
- Syosset: 0.5 in.
- Plainview: 0.2 in.
- Islip Airport: 0.1 in.
- Upton: Trace
Dutchess County snow totals
- LaGrangeville: 2.0 in.
- Millbrook: 1.4 in.
- Pawling: 1.3 in.
- Red Hook: 1.2 in.
- Hopewell Junction: 0.5 in.
Ulster County snow totals
- New Paltz: 1.5 in.
- Hurley: 1.5 in.
- Kerhonkson: 1.4 in.
- Pine Bush: 1.2 in.
- Highland: 1.0 in.
New Jersey snow totals
- Green Pond: 2.1 in.
- Belvidere: 2.0 in.
- Wayne: 2.0 in.
- Sussex: 1.9 in.
- Sparta: 1.6 in.
- Hamburg: 1.5 in.
- Elizabeth: 1.1 in.
- Newark Airport: 1.0 in.
- Hoboken: 0.9 in.
- Wallington: 0.7 in.
Fairfield County, Connecticut snow totals
- Danbury: 1.2 in.
- Bethel: 0.7 in.
- Norwalk: 0.7 in.