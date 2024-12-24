Town-by-town snow totals: See how much your city got on Christmas Eve 2024

Snow fell across the tri-state on Tuesday morning bringing a very Christmas feel to the area.

The Hudson Valley was the jackpot location with more than two inches of snow on the ground in parts of the region.

Here's a look at how much snow fell across the region, according to various reports from the National Weather Service.

New York City snow totals

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Midwood: 1.1 in.

Central Park: 1.0 in.

Elmhurst: 1.0 in.

Fordham: 1.0 in.

JFK Airport: 0.5 in.

LaGuardia: 0.4 in.

Hudson Valley snow totals

Port Jervis: 2.5 in.

Glen Spey: 2.0 in.

Wayne: 2.0 in.

Monroe: 1.6 in.

New Palz: 1.5 in.

Long Island snow totals

Glen Cove: 0.9 in.

Syosset: 0.5 in.

Plainview: 0.2 in.

Islip Airport: 0.1 in.

Upton: Trace

Dutchess County snow totals

LaGrangeville: 2.0 in.

Millbrook: 1.4 in.

Pawling: 1.3 in.

Red Hook: 1.2 in.

Hopewell Junction: 0.5 in.

Ulster County snow totals

New Paltz: 1.5 in.

Hurley: 1.5 in.

Kerhonkson: 1.4 in.

Pine Bush: 1.2 in.

Highland: 1.0 in.

New Jersey snow totals

Green Pond: 2.1 in.

Belvidere: 2.0 in.

Wayne: 2.0 in.

Sussex: 1.9 in.

Sparta: 1.6 in.

Hamburg: 1.5 in.

Elizabeth: 1.1 in.

Newark Airport: 1.0 in.

Hoboken: 0.9 in.

Wallington: 0.7 in.

Fairfield County, Connecticut snow totals