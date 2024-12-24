Storm Team 4

Town-by-town snow totals: See how much your city got on Christmas Eve 2024

The Hudson Valley was the jackpot location with more than two inches of snow on the ground.

By Storm Team 4

Snow fell across the tri-state on Tuesday morning bringing a very Christmas feel to the area.

The Hudson Valley was the jackpot location with more than two inches of snow on the ground in parts of the region.

Here's a look at how much snow fell across the region, according to various reports from the National Weather Service.

New York City snow totals

  • Midwood: 1.1 in.
  • Central Park: 1.0 in.
  • Elmhurst: 1.0 in.
  • Fordham: 1.0 in.
  • JFK Airport: 0.5 in.
  • LaGuardia: 0.4 in.

Hudson Valley snow totals

  • Port Jervis: 2.5 in.
  • Glen Spey: 2.0 in.
  • Wayne: 2.0 in.
  • Monroe: 1.6 in.
  • New Palz: 1.5 in.

Long Island snow totals

  • Glen Cove: 0.9 in.
  • Syosset: 0.5 in.
  • Plainview: 0.2 in.
  • Islip Airport: 0.1 in.
  • Upton: Trace

Dutchess County snow totals

  • LaGrangeville: 2.0 in.
  • Millbrook: 1.4 in.
  • Pawling: 1.3 in.
  • Red Hook: 1.2 in.
  • Hopewell Junction: 0.5 in.

Ulster County snow totals

  • New Paltz: 1.5 in.
  • Hurley: 1.5 in.
  • Kerhonkson: 1.4 in.
  • Pine Bush: 1.2 in.
  • Highland: 1.0 in.

New Jersey snow totals

  • Green Pond: 2.1 in.
  • Belvidere: 2.0 in.
  • Wayne: 2.0 in.
  • Sussex: 1.9 in.
  • Sparta: 1.6 in.
  • Hamburg: 1.5 in.
  • Elizabeth: 1.1 in.
  • Newark Airport: 1.0 in.
  • Hoboken: 0.9 in.
  • Wallington: 0.7 in.

Fairfield County, Connecticut snow totals

  • Danbury: 1.2 in.
  • Bethel: 0.7 in.
  • Norwalk: 0.7 in.

