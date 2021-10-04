Thunderstorms Possible for Tri-State Monday

Showers and later-day thunderstorms are possible for the tri-state area, kicking off a cloudy start to the workweek that will also feature plenty of warmth.

No severe weather is expected with Monday's system. It'll be a pretty damn day overall for most, though it won't rain everywhere across the region throughout.

The humidity will be pretty high, with actual temperatures capping off in the low 70s. Just enough dry air comes in Tuesday to bring down that muggy feel, but it'll be at least another day or two before the tri-state sees more sun than clouds.

Temperatures climb back around 70 after a gloomy day around 68 on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the best days of the week at this point, with temperatures in the low- to mid-70s both days amid partly sunny skies.