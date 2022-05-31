Temperatures Hit Record Highs Across the Tri-State, But Heat Won't Stick Around Long

It's still a few weeks away from the official start of summer, but Tuesday sure felt like the dog days of August as many places across the tri-state set record high temperatures.

Newark, Poughkeepsie, Bridgeport, Islip and JFK Airport in Queens all topped previous record highs. In Newark, it inched close to 100 degrees at one point in the afternoon!

One of the only places to fall short of a record was in Central Park, which hit 93 degrees, just shy of the record the record set in 1939 at 96 degrees. However, as most would agree, it was still plenty hot in the city without it setting a record, and it still was the hottest day thus far in 2022 for Central Park.

Hottest day of the year in the Tri-State Area so far this year! Several record highs fell this afternoon. If you're looking for relief, there's a big temperature drop coming tomorrow. #StormTeam4NY pic.twitter.com/XDVtcN8bFf — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) May 31, 2022

But all of that is set to change starting overnight.

For Wednesday, expect temperatures about 20 degrees cooler, after a weak back-door cold front swings into the area overnight. That will set off a few late-evening showers and shifting the wind to be blowing in from the ocean — which will hold temperatures to the low 70s through the afternoon.

Another front will bring the chance for storms Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday night. There is a slight risk for severe storms on one or both of those days, with damaging straight line winds being the main potential threat. Check the latest weather alerts here.

Temperatures will likely remain in the upper 70s to low 80s from Thursday through the weekend, and after the chance for storms rolls through on Thursday, the weekend looks to be clear with mostly sunny/partly cloudy skies.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms after that won't come until Wednesday and Thursday of next week, though temperatures will remain pleasant in the mid to upper 70s through then.

