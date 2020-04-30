Strong Winds, Steady Rain to Dampen Tri-State; Flood Watch in Effect

The tri-state is expected to be hit with periods of heavy rain, as well as powerful winds, as another storm system approaches.

Showers increase overnight into Thursday morning, mostly for areas north and west of New York City, but steadier rain will develop across the region by late afternoon, according to Storm Team 4. Winds will also increase throughout the day, gusting up to 50 mph at times, especially along the coast.

By the evening, a batch of heavy rain slowly approaches from the west with a few embedded thunderstorms and it will move into Friday morning.

A flood watch and wind advisory have been issued for parts of the region. Click here to see the latest severe weather updates in your area.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely everywhere, with 2 to 3 inches totals likely in the northwest — which may result in flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas.