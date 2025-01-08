Snow looks likely for tri-state this weekend: What to know

A low-pressure system is moving across the country, bringing rain and snow to much of the southeast. This same system will make its way up along the East Coast by the weekend, bringing a chance for accumulating snow to the tri-state area.

Ahead of the snow across the southeast, the National Weather Service has already issued winter storm watches and warnings from North Texas to western North Carolina and Virginia. These storm alerts go into effect midday on Thursday and continue through Friday. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Areas under the winter storm warnings can expect up to a half-foot of snow, with some locally higher amounts. Outside the bullseye, 2 to 4 inches will be more common.

For the tri-state, the storm system arrives in our area before sunrise Saturday morning. We’ll see snow showers across the region through midday. With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark in Central Park, there could be some rain drops mixing in, but largely we expect this to be an all-snow event.

But it won’t be a terribly impactful snow event. On the higher end, parts of our area could see 1 to 2 inches of snow. Otherwise, many of us will get between a dusting and less than an inch.

This system is still a few days away and the exact track of the storm may change. Any shift in the track will impact the timing and placement of the snow. Stay tuned as we continue to refine the details of the forecast.

Regardless, this is not going to be a high impact event; no one is getting buried in snow, many of us won’t even have to lift a shovel. But even light snow can make for difficult travel conditions.

Anticipate reduced visibility and slippery roads Saturday morning. And with temperatures tipping just above freezing in the afternoon before falling again by the evening, expect any snowmelt to turn to ice by Sunday morning. Watch your step when heading outside; if the road looks wet, it's best to assume it is ice.

Saturday’s snow is far more scenic than it is sled-able. Anyone holding out hope for a big snow storm in Central Park is going to have to keep waiting. The good news: temperatures next week continue to support snow. The bad news: our lack of precipitation does not.