Scattered Storms in Tri-State Monday Precede Potentially Severe Storms on Tuesday

What to Know Heat and humidity returns to the tri-state, making it feel like 90-95 degrees for the next couple of days

Scattered storms are possible Monday afternoon but more severe storms with damaging winds threaten the region Tuesday

Things cool down on Wednesday and it gets less humid, but a warm front brings another chance for thunderstorms by Thursday and Friday

More heat and humidity return to the tri-state area this week as well as some potentially severe thunderstorms, Storm Team 4 says.

The temperatures on Monday hang around just under 90 degrees but the sticky weather will remain for the next couple of days with highs near 90 and a heat index between 90-95 degrees. Scattered storms are also possible on Monday afternoon.

Conditions take a turn for the worse as a cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon with a chance of damaging winds and lightning. A tornado is unlikely but threats of hail and flash flooding can't be ruled out.

Things cool down on Wednesday and it gets less humid, Storm Team 4 says, but a warm front brings another chance for thunderstorms by Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco weakened from a hurricane overnight but it could still cause life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds along the Gulf Coast. It is expected to make landfall around midday Monday in Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Laura was forecast to move along Cuba's southern coast during the day before entering the Gulf of Mexico and heading toward the same stretch of U.S. coast later in the week, most likely as a hurricane.