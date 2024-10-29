80-degree temps possible for Halloween in New York York City area; near record highs likely

After frost and freeze warnings Monday, we’re looking ahead to another taste of summer as temperatures soar through Halloween. In fact, parts of our area will be near 80 degrees on the afternoon of Halloween.

This October has been no stranger to mild temperatures.

As recently as last week, we had a run of three consecutive days approaching record high temperatures. In comparison to climatological average temperatures, we’ve spent significantly more days with above average temperatures compared to those with below average temperatures. And Halloween is going to be yet another day to add to the “above average” tally.

A warm front will come through the tri-state Tuesday evening, bringing a slight chance for showers. This is not going to be significant or impactful rainfall, most of the area will stay dry, but those in the Hudson Valley, Fairfield County, and Long Island could see a passing shower around dinnertime. A sprinkle or two could even make its way to the city, but it won’t be anything close to what we need to erase our rain deficit.

But the key feature of this front is, of course, going to be the warmer temperatures. Highs jump into the 70s on Wednesday, reaching the upper 70s, even the 80s for some, on Thursday.

And just like last week, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s mean we will be approaching, maybe even breaking, records high temperatures again.

These warm afternoon highs will give way to some very mild evenings when it comes time for trick-or-treating. The good news is that there will be no need for jackets over the Halloween costumes. In fact, you’ll want to be mindful of any heavy costumes or those involving multiple layers; temperatures will still be in the 70s after sunset.

As long as you don’t mind the milder temperatures, it should be a lovely night, no matter how you choose to spend it; whether you plan on trick-or-treating with the kids or looking for something a little scarier, like watching the Jets play.