New York City issues ‘Cold Weather Alert' ahead of dangerous temperatures next week

New York City emergency officials have issued a "Cold Weather Alert" amid a stretch of below-freezing wind chills that will only get colder into next week.

The coldest air of the season so far will crash into the tri-state on starting early next week with "feels like" temperatures Tuesday dropping as low as -7 degrees.

Wind chills in New York City very well could go below zero. Adding to the misery will be the duration. Looking at Central Park, wind chills are forecast to stay in the single digits or lower for around 48 (or longer) straight.

"NYCEM in coordination with the National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Alert. @NYCDHS has declared a Code Blue. Outreach teams will canvass all five boroughs to connect our most vulnerable New Yorkers to shelters. No one who is homeless and seeking shelter in New York City during a Code Blue will be denied. New Yorkers who see individuals they believe to be experiencing homelessness and in need should contact 311 via phone or mobile app and request outreach assistance," the alert from New York City said.

According to NOAA, there is a moderate risk of hazardous temperatures during the middle of next week.

Temperatures will be a little more moderate this weekend before falling Monday and further on Tuesday. It could take until the following weekend before temperatures start to approach a more seasonable level.