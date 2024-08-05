Monday is another scorcher before we finally get some relief, and more rain

It's baaaack.

The heat and humidity that's been the star of our summer is cooking once again. Temperatures on Monday should climb back into the 90s with feels-like temps in the mid 90s, at least.

If there is one silver lining the forecast -- yes, we're looking on the bright side -- we get a break from the storms today, mostly.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

The weekend's truly torrential downpour isn't expected to make a hat trick on Monday following back-to-back soakers on Saturday and Sunday. But, we can't rule out a pop-up shower.

Some in the area do have a slight risk of a severe storm risk for the evening, though. That mostly comes down to those in the Hudson Valley region.

The best bet for a return of rain comes on Tuesday. Honestly, the whole week looks a bit wet.

Flood watches have been posted for Tuesday and Wednesday for Central/South Jersey (for now), but our whole area is in for several inches of rain by the end of the week.

A huge bonus to the clouds and rain: no more 90s in the 10-day forecast after Monday. In fact, our forecast keeps us below average the rest of this week and next week.

Storm Team 4 is also tracking Tropical Storm Debby, which made landfall as a category 1 hurricane around 7 am.. Monday in Florida with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Flooding, historic rainfall and flooding will be this storm’s calling card.

The tri-state isn't expected to see any direct impact, but the remnants of Debby could enhance our rainfall potential.