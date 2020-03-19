Heavy Rain Soaks Tri-State Thursday Before Temps Peak Above 70 Degrees

Heavy rain arrived overnight and showers are expected to continue soaking the tri-state through the morning before spring and spring-like temperatures roll in.

Spots of rain, substantial at times, look to dampen the morning commute for those who still have to go to work but things should clear up by around 9 a.m. It will stay cloudy, but dry, with temperatures in mid 50s before more showers return overnight, Storm Team 4 says.

Thunderstorms are possible early Friday morning, mainly for those north and west of New York City. There will be a few breaks in the clouds throughout the day and temperatures will then soar into the 70s. More thunders are possible due to the incoming cold front making the atmosphere unstable.

Temperatures will drop below 50 degrees again going into the weekend, but it will be dry before rain returns next workweek.