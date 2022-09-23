Storm Team 4

Fall Chill Arrives With First Day of Autumn 2022 — and NY Already Has a Frost Advisory

The chill bottoms out Saturday morning, then temperatures rebound near 70 degrees on Sunday

Fall is here -- and so is the chill.

The first frost advisory of the season was issued Friday for New York's Sullivan and western Ulster counties ahead of an expected temperature drop Friday night. That chill bottoms out Saturday morning, then temperatures rebound near 70.

It'll be even warmer on Sunday, but you probably want to stay away from the beach.

Hurricane Fiona will continue to send large swells our way, impacting people in coastal areas on Long Island and the Jersey Shore and triggering dangerous rip currents and rough surf. Beach erosion is also likely in some spots.

The tri-state area could see some impacts from Fiona.

The rain, though, stays out of the forecast through most of next week apart from a chance of sprinkles on Monday.

