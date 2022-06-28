NBC New York News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

WNBC

Today, we launched NBC New York News on Roku's Live TV platform.

On this new Roku channel, you'll find the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from around the Tri-State.

The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the News 4 team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.

How To Watch NBC New York News:
• Turn on your Roku device
• Use one of the following access points:

• Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR
• Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 123 and select Live TV

On The Roku Channel, you'll find channels from the NBC stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Hartford (CT) and South Florida in the channel guide.

