Chance of widespread measurable snow possible in tri-state Sunday night

Flurries or light snow showers are possible Thursday evening -- but that system doesn't look like anything all that exciting.

The potentially, slightly more exciting chance of snow comes Sunday into Monday when the tri-state could get some widespread snow.

The forecast is still preliminary but the most significant snow totals look like they will be closest to the coast with the Jersey Shore, Long Island and parts of the Connecticut shoreline forecast for 1 to 3 inches. Most of the inland areas in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will see less than an inch.

Temperatures will moderate over the weekend before returning to bone-chilling cold.

By Tuesday, our high will struggle to reach that mark. And that’s before you factor in the wind chill where it’ll feel like the single digits for much of the day.