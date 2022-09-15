Storm Team 4

Tropical Storm Fiona Forms; PR, DR, Haiti Expect Possible Flooding in Coming Days

Leeward Islands are also among the locations that could see heavy rain and flash flooding due to Tropical Storm Fiona.

By Storm Team 4

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Depression Seven to Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic.

Fiona currently has 50 mph sustained winds and should intensify slightly over the next several days as it crosses the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti as it moves in a west-nortward trajectory. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be the greatest threat from the storm in these regions.

Fiona is expected to curl northward into the Western Atlantic next week. The forecast at that point becomes highly uncertain. We will continue to monitor the storm as it could eventually impact somewhere along the U.S. Atlantic Coast.

