‘Crazy Weather' Hits NYC as Flash Floods Strand Drivers, Swamp Basements

NYC residents were jolted awake Tuesday by a rare tornado warning as powerful storms developed overnight -- and they had all sorts of adjectives to describe the madness that unfolded next

By Linda Gaudino

An overnight round of wild weather full of thundering and thrashing rain complicated Tuesday commutes across New York City, especially for people who live in Brooklyn and Queens, and many in the latter borough are finding their homes submerged as well (and, sadly, again).

The tornado warning came first and while that expired before dawn, flash flood threats persisted through much of the morning in Queens and on Long Island's Nassau County. (More rough weather is possible later Tuesday; details here.)

People shared much of their footage on social media as the storms hit.

Pummeling rain flooded New York's Cross Island Parkway in both directions early -- resulting in backed-up lanes and slow-moving progress. Find real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources.

A nightmarish look was captured over timelapse as the storm hovered over the city.

Water drenched southern coastal areas as the storm entered around 4:30 A.M.

With some relief during the day, a second storm threat surfaces Tuesday late afternoon as a cold front travels in. Potential troubling weather is possible around 2 p.m. before the front moves on to a calm, sunny stretch.

Isolated Tornado, Flash Floods Possible Again Tuesday Afternoon After AM Mess

Sky Cam Captures Lightning Over NYC

