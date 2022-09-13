‘Crazy Weather' Hits NYC as Flash Floods Strand Drivers, Swamp Basements

An overnight round of wild weather full of thundering and thrashing rain complicated Tuesday commutes across New York City, especially for people who live in Brooklyn and Queens, and many in the latter borough are finding their homes submerged as well (and, sadly, again).

The tornado warning came first and while that expired before dawn, flash flood threats persisted through much of the morning in Queens and on Long Island's Nassau County. (More rough weather is possible later Tuesday; details here.)

People shared much of their footage on social media as the storms hit.

Pummeling rain flooded New York's Cross Island Parkway in both directions early -- resulting in backed-up lanes and slow-moving progress. Find real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Traffic barely moving, parking lot all the way to the Southern State and Belt Parkways. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/xVfOvDGQ2b — 💝 Dr. TracyG_DNP🇯🇲 (@TracyG_Dnp) September 13, 2022 Credit: @TracyG_Dnp

A nightmarish look was captured over timelapse as the storm hovered over the city.

Waking up to a tornadic storm in #NYC was not really on my todo list today but okay #NYwx



Quick timelapse before I trudge off to work pic.twitter.com/tui3nEsodR — Travels & Chases (@TRAVELSnCHASES) September 13, 2022 Credit: @Weather_Lover

Water drenched southern coastal areas as the storm entered around 4:30 A.M.

With some relief during the day, a second storm threat surfaces Tuesday late afternoon as a cold front travels in. Potential troubling weather is possible around 2 p.m. before the front moves on to a calm, sunny stretch.