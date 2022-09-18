Tracking Fiona: Hurricane Makes Landfall in Puerto Rico Amid Island-Wide Blackout

Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon, lashing the island nation -- already in the midst of a power blackout -- with 85 mph sustained winds ahead of potential "historic" levels of rain, according to radar analysis by the National Hurricane Center.

Up to 25 inches of rain are possible in spots amid torrential downpours that are expected to trigger catastrophic flooding and life-threatening mudslides in Puerto Rico. U.S. President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in the U.S. territory as the eye drew nearer, while the head of its emergency management office told people "it's time to take action."

Luma, the company that operates power transmission and distribution, said bad weather, including winds of 80 mph, had disrupted transmission lines, leading to “a blackout on all the island.”

Hurricane conditions are occurring in Puerto Rico and are expected in parts of the eastern Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday. Hurricane conditions are possible across the watch area in the Dominican Republic Sunday night, and in the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas by early Tuesday.

As of the National Hurricane Center's mid-afternoon update, a northwestward motion is expected to begin later Sunday and continue through Monday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday.

On the current track, the center of Fiona will continue to pass near or over southwestern and western Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon and evening. It will then move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. Additional strengthening is forecast over the next 48 hours.