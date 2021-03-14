Powerful Wind Gusts Bringing Fire Danger to Parts of Tri-State

Powerful wind gusts expected to develop Sunday afternoon and through the evening could make for potentially dangerous fire condition, Storm Team 4 warns.

These winds, combined with the recent dry weather and low humidity levels, raise the risk of rapid fire spread. That danger will continue into Monday as well, Storm Team 4 says.

A red flag warning and wind advisory were issued by the National Weather Service for the majority of Sunday.

The red flag warning means there is a high danger of wind-fanned wildfires that can rapidly spread out of control.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

People should be careful with any outdoor burning and avoid throwing cigarette butts out of car windows, since even a small ember blown onto dry brush can spark a fire.