Powerful Wind Gusts Bringing Fire Danger to Parts of Tri-State

Powerful wind gusts expected to develop Sunday afternoon and through the evening could make for potentially dangerous fire condition, Storm Team 4 warns.
These winds, combined with the recent dry weather and low humidity levels, raise the risk of rapid fire spread. That danger will continue into Monday as well, Storm Team 4 says.
A red flag warning and wind advisory were issued by the National Weather Service for the majority of Sunday.
The red flag warning means there is a high danger of wind-fanned wildfires that can rapidly spread out of control.
People should be careful with any outdoor burning and avoid throwing cigarette butts out of car windows, since even a small ember blown onto dry brush can spark a fire.
Copyright NBC New York