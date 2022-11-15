Snow, Ice, Frigid Rain Eye NYC Area in First Winter Blast: What It Means for You

What to Know Chilly rain oversweeps the tri-state area later Tuesday; it'll be a soaker for Long Island, NYC, most of NJ and coastal CT; north and west counties might see light snow and ice accumulation

Once the system moves out, expect cold and windy weather for the rest of the week, with temps in the low 40s and possibly capping out in the 30s come Saturday

Weather locally and for most of the country stays quiet through the big Thanksgiving travel rush, but the holiday itself could bring some showers and wind for the parade and your turkey dinner

Fall always feels so short-lived.

The tri-state area is bracing for its first relatively widespread winter blast Tuesday into Wednesday -- a system that will likely bring a messy mix of precipitation, though what kind depends on where you live.

A chilly rain moves in by Tuesday's evening commute, with some snow mixed in north and west. Other spots could see an icy or wintry mix. Higher elevation areas and spots that see the coldest temps are more likely to see some white stuff, but no significant accumulation -- or really, measurable accumulation at all -- is expected with this system.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

What Kind of Weather Will You Get?

How Much Snow?

Areas far north and west of the city could see up to 3 inches accumulate through Wednesday, but most of the tri-state area will get less than an inch of snow if any. New York City isn't expected to see snow at all, this map shows.

Ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch could also make travel difficult Wednesday for the north and west suburbs. A winter weather advisory is in effect for . Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Rainfall Predictions

The five boroughs, most of New Jersey, Long Island and coastal Connecticut should see mainly rain, but it'll be a cold, soaking rain, with an inch possible between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Showers taper off early Wednesday but the cold, breezy conditions remain. Weather locally, and generally across the country, stays quiet through the big Thanksgiving travel rush, but the holiday itself could feature some showers and strong winds, potentially impacting the parade in Manhattan. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest details.

10-Day Outlook

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.