NYC Weather Rollercoaster Expected Before Heavy Rain, Wind Threat Sunday

Like a little variation in life? Great, this weather pattern is right up your alley.

It's going to be a rollercoaster-like stretch for the New York area, with scattered showers expected to give way to sun, then more rain -- and potential flooding -- and even more (heavier) rain with strong winds over the next few days.

The action starts Wednesday with scattered showers and, for those mainly west of the five boroughs, a slight risk of thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected locally. Scattered showers continue to hit pockets of the tri-state area through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Storm Team 4 Here's a look at Wednesday's thunderstorm risk.

Clouds clear by Thursday afternoon, giving us a glorious latter half of the day, with highs in the mid-60s. Then we get wet again, as more rounds of showers move through Friday and Saturday. There may be some flooding concerns with the first round of rain. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Here's a look at Friday's flood threat.

Then we've got -- yep, you guessed it -- even more rain to look forward to Sunday. That rain is expected to turn heavy by later in the day. Winds will be gusty, too, and are expected to top 30 mph at times.

Unlike this past weekend, no tornadoes are expected, though the way things have gone weather-wise these last few months, you never know. Stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest developments.

Once this system moves out early Monday, we're looking at a cooler weather pattern, with temperatures expected to cap off in the low 60s through the better part of next week. Check out your 10-day NYC forecast below.