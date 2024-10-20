NYC continues driest fall since 1800s with near-record temps Monday

Where's the rain?

Seriously, where is it? It's been a remarkably dry October so far that could be one for the records book.

After back-to-back weekend days in the 70s, the tri-state is eyeing the 80s on Monday, which will be within a degree or two of record highs.

Conditions stays warm and sunny through Wednesday before a cold front cools us down to end the week.

This front, which looked like it might offer a chance of rain a day or two ago – now appears to go through dry.

Just how bad is our dry spell?

It’s been three full weeks without rain in New York City. This is already the driest fall since the 1800s and the continued drought is going to get worse before it gets better.