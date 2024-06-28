NYC Pride weekend forecast: Tornado threat comes Saturday, more severe weather Sunday PM

After a gorgeous Friday, storms are back in the forecast this weekend.

High pressure, which delivered the spectacular finish to the work week, moves offshore this weekend. That ushers in a south wind and turns up the heat and humidity ahead of a cold front. Saturday becomes increasingly sticky as the day goes on but is largely rain-free — until the evening.

A few showers may pop up by dinnertime in the Hudson Valley, but it is not until later in the evening that the strongest storms make their way into the tri-state area.

This line of storms continues to move through the region overnight and exits early Sunday morning.

Saturday night's storms will not move through quietly. Any storms that develop could be strong to severe, especially across northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley.

Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph will be the greatest threat from these storms. At that speed, winds can knock down trees and tree limbs, resulting in potential property damage and power outages. If you’re in the path of one of these storms, stay in a secure building away from windows.

There is a slight chance for a brief tornado or two Saturday night that also can't be ruled out. This threat is mainly concentrated in Pennsylvania's Pike County and New York's Sullivan County, along with areas further inland.

After the initial round of storms Saturday night into early Sunday, expect a brief lull in the action before another round of storms develops Sunday afternoon.

In addition to the threat for storms, Sunday will be hot. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s, but humidity will make it feel more like the low to mid 90s.

For those hoping to attend the Pride March in the city, you may luck out and be able to enjoy a few rain-free hours, but be prepared for the stifling heat no matter what; stay hydrated and listen to your body.

Sunday’s storms will be strong to severe, with damaging wind and hail possible.

By late Sunday evening, a cold front will move through the region and sweep the storms away. Temperatures and humidity will drop, making for a gorgeous start to the work week and the month of July.