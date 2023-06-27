NY air quality to worsen again Wednesday due to wildfire smoke

Hazy skies and poor air quality are expected around the region again this week due to wildfire smoke, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned Tuesday.

The governor asked high-risk populations, such as children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues, to avoid the outdoors on Wednesday. The state is expected to issue an air quality advisory as the Air Quality Index (AQI) could reach "unhealthy" levels in certain areas, including western and central New York.

Hochul added that she has directed her team to start the cell phone alert system to tell people in those problem areas. Airnow.gov is also available for you to check the air quality by zip code.

"If you want to know the effects of climate change, you are going to feel it tomorrow in real-time. This is not something that we are talking future generations dealing with it, we are truly the first generation to feel the real effects of climate change and also the last generation to do anything meaningful about it," she said at a news conference about congestion pricing in New York City.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec moved into Minnesota late Monday, the Associated Press reported. That includes the Twin Cities area, up to the northeast corner of the state and down to the southwest and southeast corners.

Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Human impacts on our environment are affecting our communities on a hyperlocal level. New York and New Jersey residents are taking action by reversing negative influences and restoring natural solutions attached to our shoreline. NBC 4's Linda Gaudino brings the new digital-first special report Chasing Our Climate.