Labor Day scorcher: Holiday starts hot spell for tri-state — see how long it may last

What to Know A heat advisory was issued Monday for the five boroughs and nearly all of northern New Jersey, as well as parts of the Hudson Valley.

Relief isn't in sight for the rest of the week: Highs will remain at or just above the 90-degree mark everyday through Thursday.

A quick cooldown is expected by the weekend, after thunderstorms and showers roll through on Friday and Saturday

If Labor Day Weekend is supposed to be the farewell to summer, the season is certainly going out on a high hot note.

Temperatures were expected to reach the 90s on Monday for much of the New York City area, making for steamy conditions as many people looked to have end of summer cookouts before heading back to work and school. A heat advisory was issued for the five boroughs and nearly all of northern New Jersey, as well as parts of the Hudson Valley.

The humidity won't help anyone find relief either, as temperatures will feel even higher, up to the mid 90s for most — though inland areas could get into the upper 90s, making for some very sweaty backyard parties. Though it does make for ideal beach weather, but be wary of the strong rip currents along the Jersey Shore.

Relief isn't in sight for the rest of the week. As the kids wait for the school bus on Tuesday through Friday, it still won't feel very much like fall. Highs will remain at or just above the 90-degree mark everyday through Thursday.

Rain is set to arrive late Thursday into Friday, which will help knock down temperatures a bit, but the humidity sticks around into the weekend. The weather will stay unsettled Saturday, with another chance for showers and thunderstorms coming through.

After those storms, a cooler pattern finally emerges in the extended forecast, with highs stuck in the law to mid 70s for much of next week.